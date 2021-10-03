Manchester United transfer news: Key target Kalvin Phillips wants new Leeds deal

Kalvin Phillips is ready to reject Manchester United and sign a new deal with Leeds, according to reports.

The England international has emerged as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Manchester United did not sign a midfielder in the summer and are expected to address that area of their squad at the end of the campaign.

They could even look to bolster their options in the engine room in January, although it tends to be more difficult to pull off deals in the winter window.

As well as the Leeds talisman, United are thought to be keeping tabs on Declan Rice and Franck Kessie.

But they might soon need to scrub Phillips off their wish list, with The Athletic reporting that the 25-year-old does not want to leave Elland Road.

The midfielder has two and a half years remaining on his current deal, which was signed before Leeds won promotion.

The Whites are keen to tie him down to fresh terms, and Phillips is happy to commit his future to the club.

The academy product has told the Leeds hierarchy that he wants to begin negotiations over an improved deal.

Talks between the two parties have not yet begun but Leeds will no doubt be delighted to hear that Phillips is settled in Yorkshire.

A new contract would likely make the England star one of the club's highest earners, although it is not known whether a release clause would be included in the deal.

Indeed, Phillips might not necessarily stay at Leeds for the rest of his career, but a new contract would help to ensure that the Whites are suitably compensated if he does depart one day.

Marcelo Bielsa's side picked up their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday, beating Watford 1-0.

That result moves Leeds up to 16th place in the table going into the international break.

