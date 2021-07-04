Manchester United transfer news: Luke Shaw earns new deal as Atletico Madrid set Kieran Trippier price

Manchester United will hand Luke Shaw a new contract to reward his fine form, while they have been told that the price for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier is £34 million.

Shaw impressed last season with the Old Trafford club and has carried that form into Euro 2020 with England, providing two assists in Saturday’s 4-0 thumping of Ukraine.

The left-back will be offered a new deal by the United hierarchy in the next few months because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views him as a key player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He adds that Trippier, who has been regularly linked with a move to United, will cost the club €40m (£34m) if they want to sign him from Atleti this summer, and that an agreement is yet to be reached with AC Milan about making Diogo Dalot’s loan move permanent.

It would be hard to argue that Shaw deserves anything less than a new contract at Old Trafford after a superb year for the England international.

He endured a difficult spell under former boss Jose Mourinho and the two have exchanged barbs during the Euros, with the Portuguese boss criticising Shaw’s corners and the defender responding by saying “he just needs to move on”.

But Shaw has done most of his talking on the pitch, producing six assists and one goal for Solskjaer’s side in 47 appearances in all competitions last season.

He has followed that up by starting in each of England’s Euro 2020 matches so far apart from the opener against Croatia, providing three assists in two knockout wins against Germany and Ukraine.

United will be understandably keen to tie him down, as Shaw is still just 25 and has two years left on his current deal.

