Manchester United transfer news: Nice set to offer Jesse Lingard Old Trafford escape route

Jesse Lingard is in talks to leave Manchester United on loan for French side Nice, say reports.

The England international hasn’t featured in the Premier League all season, making just three first team appearances in the domestic cup competitions.

And Sky Sports says that Lingard’s representatives are speaking to the Ligue 1 outfit about a temporary move to the south of France.

An official offer is expected to arrive next week, but the Red Devils haven’t decided yet if they will allow the 28-year-old to depart midway through the season.

Lingard was handed a rare start in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Watford, but his opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season have otherwise been limited to two outings in the early rounds of the EFL Cup.

Spanish side Real Sociedad have also been linked with a loan move for the midfielder, and last summer he talked to several clubs in England and abroad but failed to find a new employer.

Lingard featured far more regularly last season, scoring four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

