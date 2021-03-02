Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba opening to extending his contract as Real Madrid interest fades

Speculation always surrounds Paul Pogba’s future and the latest suggestion is that he could stay at Manchester United after all.

Pogba said that he wanted to leave Old Trafford for a new challenge last summer but his expected move to Real Madrid failed to materialise, leaving him in limbo.

He was reintegrated into the Man United team, playing an important role in the 13-game unbeaten run that briefly took them top of the Premier League table.

According to United.No, Pogba is now open to discussing terms on a new contract that would keep him at the club beyond next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently hinted at the possibility of Pogba extending his stay at United despite the midfielder’s agent, Mino Raiola, suggesting otherwise.

“We’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us,” said Solskjaer.

“Our conversations remain private, of course. But, for example, Paul is a Manchester United player through and through.

“He’s been here in two spells. He came as a kid, he’s learnt about the history of the club, the passion of the club. He wants to do the best for United when he’s here and I think we’ve seen that.”

Raiola, who also represents Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Verratti amongst others, has a reputation as a tough negotiator willing to create friction in order to get the best deal for his clients.

In December, Raiola claimed that Pogba was unhappy at Man United and needed to leave for the sake of his career.

The French World Cup winner has frequently been linked with Real, and a return to former club Juventus, but no deal has ever been struck.