Manchester United transfer news: PSG to use Kylian Mbappe money on Paul Pogba

PSG could submit a last-minute offer for Paul Pogba if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Spanish giants had a bid for Mbappe rejected earlier this week but could return with a second proposal.

The latest reports suggest PSG would be willing to sell the 22-year-old before Tuesday's transfer deadline if they received an offer of £180m.

That is a sizable sum for a player who will be out of contract in less than 12 months' time, but Madrid might still be willing to pay it.

The La Liga side would face competition for Mbappe's signature next summer and have not paid a transfer fee for a player since 2019.

If Madrid do stump up the cash to sign the forward in the coming days, it could be bad news for Manchester United.

According to the Daily Star, PSG are considering making a late swoop for Pogba if Mbappe departs.

The Ligue 1 leaders had been planning to wait until next summer when the midfielder will be a free agent.

PSG were considering a move for Pogba last month but put their pursuit on hold after the signing of Lionel Messi.

But they could soon be back in the market for the 28-year-old, who has shown little indication that he will extend his stay at Old Trafford.

A late bid for Pogba would put United in a difficult position.

In financial terms it would make sense to sell the Frenchman rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

But United would be left with little time to find a replacement, and their squad would be significantly weakened for the season ahead.

The Red Devils are expected to mount a Premier League title challenge this term, and the loss of Pogba would harm their credentials.

PSG may have left it too late to acquire the midfielder this summer.

