Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils in pole position to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, by which time he will have spent two and a half years at Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland is under contract until 2024 but a release clause in his deal worth around £64m will become active next summer.

United are one of many clubs keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, with Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich also hoping to be involved in the race to sign one of the hottest young talents in world football.

And the Red Devils are currently in pole position to land the former Red Bull Salzburg marksman, according to Bild.

Haaland, who was born in Leeds, began his career with Norwegian side Bryne.

It was at Molde, one of the biggest clubs in his homeland, where Haaland made a name for himself.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was his manager for the bulk of his time at the Aker Stadium, and Haaland credits the current United boss with having played a key role in his development.

That relationship between the two countrymen is the main reason why United are thought to be leading the race for the striker.

There is clearly a vacancy at the top of the pitch, with Edinson Cavani likely to be a diminished force next term.

Cavani turns 35 in February and is not a long-term option up front for United.

There will no doubt be obstacles in the Red Devils' path, however, and Haaland's decision will be influenced by how Solskjaer's side perform this season.

Were United to miss out on the top four, for instance, the Norwegian would probably move elsewhere.

The 21-year-old will be free to speak to non-German clubs from January 1 onwards, when United will hope to convince Haaland that Old Trafford is the best place for him to be.

