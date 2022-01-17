Newcastle report: Real Madrid accept sensational £41m bid for Eden Hazard – but there is one snag
By Ed McCambridge published
Newcastle have had a bid accepted for former Chelsea star Eden Hazard
Newcastle United have had a sensational £41.3m offer for Eden Hazard accepted by Real Madrid, as Eddie Howe's side desperately seek a miracle in their quest for Premier League survival.
That is according to Football365, who claim the Magpies turned their attention to the Belgian forward after being rejected by Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. Howe believes more creativity is required in order to give the Toon a fighting chance of staying in the top flight this season.
Hazard is out of sorts at Real Madrid – whom he signed for in 2019 for an initial £130m – and has made just six starts for the Spanish giants this season. He has spoken of his frustration in the Spanish capital, while Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has labelled the situation "sad".
Hazard had been a long-term target for Real during his Chelsea days, but has failed to live up to his price tag. A mixture of injury and fitness issues appear to have pushed him to the outskirts of the squad and there is reportedly no way back for him now.
Alerted to the situation, Newcastle hoped they could persuade Hazard to join their rebuild, but reports suggest there is little chance of them landing a player who won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard is rumoured to have no interest in joining a club near the bottom of the English top flight, with just one win all season, and wants to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now often found at Stadion An der Alten Försterei, bratwurst in hand, on Saturday afternoons.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.