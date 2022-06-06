Newcastle United report: Magpies submit £55m bid for outstanding French superstar, as revolution continues

Newcastle United are looking to move for a £55 million French superstar to transform their side this summer.

That's according to a report that suggests that the Magpies are looking to build on a squad that ended the season strongly under Eddie Howe, having already made big moves in the last January transfer window.

Allan Saint-Maximin has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur – but rather than selling their talismanic left-winger, it seems like the Tynesiders are keener to pair him with another high-energy, mercurial Frenchman on the opposite wing.

Chronicle Live (opens in new tab), via French outlet L'Equipe (opens in new tab), says that Newcastle are bidding around £55m for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby.

Diaby was originally in the Paris Saint-Germain academy and has been tentatively been linked with a move back to the French capital, while the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested in the winger's services – though nothing concrete has been reported.

The 22-year-old is capable of affecting play from either flank and has enjoyed a fine development in the Bundesliga, combining with the likes of Patrik Schick this season to third in the German top flight and Champions League next season, ahead of RB Leipzig.

Leverkusen may well have already linked up Diaby's replacement, signing Czech starlet Adam Hlozek recently from under the noses of Liverpool – who were said to be interested.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen in a number of positions, with better options in attack alongside Saint-Maximin one of the priorities for Howe this summer.

Diaby is valued at just under £50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

