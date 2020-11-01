Newcastle v Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Newcastle United v Everton live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 1 November, 2pm GMT

Everton will be looking to get back on track after suffering their first defeat of the season against Southampton last weekend.

The Toffees were disappointing in a 2-0 reverse at St Mary’s, but this has still been a terrific start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who sit atop the table heading into the weekend’s action. Everton have won four of their first six games and played with a level of quality and, crucially, balance that has been lacking for some time. The key now for a team that will have designs on European qualification is consistency.

It is still hard to know what to make of Newcastle. When they play badly, they are often awful. Yet Steve Bruce’s side have a knack for picking up enough wins here and there to avoid slipping down the table, and they have continued in that vein in 2020/21. Newcastle are 14th at the time of writing after winning their first and fourth games, drawing their third and sixth, and losing their second and fifth.

The hosts will be happy to sit back and allow Everton the bulk of possession on Sunday, before attempting to hit Ancelotti’s side on the counter-attack. Allan Saint-Maximin will be key to that strategy, while Newcastle will need Callum Wilson to keep up the form that has seen him score four goals already this season.

The Magpies remain without Matt Ritchie, who has yet to recover from a shoulder injury, while Dwight Gayle and Martin Dubravka are still sidelined too. Jacob Murphy’s free-kick goal last weekend could see him keep his place at right wing-back, with Bruce likely to stick with the 5-3-2 formation that earned a point at Wolves.

Ancelotti’s decision to field Ben Godfrey at right-back against Southampton didn’t go to plan, so the Italian will be looking for a different Seamus Coleman stand-in this weekend. Lucas Digne and Richarlison are suspended, but James Rodriguez is expected to play despite concerns over muscle fatigue.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Newcastle v Everton live stream from outside your country

