PSG v Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

PSG v Man City live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 28 April, 8pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to take a big step towards their first Champions League final when they take on PSG on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola could hardly have asked for a better warm-up for this first leg than Sunday’s League Cup final triumph. City may have only beaten Tottenham 1-0, but theirs was as dominant a performance as you are likely to see in European football this season. City controlled the match from start to finish and could easily have scored four or five goals with a more clinical edge inside the penalty area. Spurs, by contrast, created little of note and spent most of the game camped in their own half.

Tottenham’s game plan, as much as one was detectable, was based on quick transitions from defence to attack. PSG will no doubt use a similar approach on Wednesday, with a front two of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar possessing plenty of speed, skill and, especially in the case of Mappe, composure in front of goal.

City will look to guard against that threat by dominating possession and keeping the ball away from PSG, who will focus on fashioning high-quality chances rather than an abundance of them.

Ederson will return to the starting XI after sitting out Sunday’s Wembley final, although Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are likely to be on the bench once more. Aymeric Laporte scored the winner against Tottenham and might have done enough to keep his place alongside Ruben Dias at centre-back, with John Stones having missed out due to a domestic suspension.

Mbappe is expected to be available despite limping off with a thigh injury in the victory over Metz this weekend. Rafinha, Juan Bernat, Marquinhos and Alexandre Letellier are all still missing, but Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are available again after missing the quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

