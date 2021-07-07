Sekhukhune confirm arrival of five new signings
Sekhukhune United have unveiled five new signings as they prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.
The Gauteng-based outfit return for pre-season training this week ahead of the new season following the appointment of former South African U20 coach Thabo Senong as assistant to Macdonald Makhubedu.
Former Orlando Pirates attacker Thabo Rakhale was amongst five players who joined the club, which also includes Tshediso Patjie, Tumelo Matona, Kamohelo Sithole, and Seun Ledwaba as they strengthen the team ahead of their debut season in the DStv Premiership.
NEW SIGNINGS 📝1.Tshediso Patjie (Baroka FC)2.Tumelo Matona (Jomo Cosmos)3.Kamohelo Sithole (TS Sporting)4.Seun Ledwaba (Jomo Cosmos)5.Thabo Rakhale (TTM /Marumo Gallants)Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signings #BabinaNoko #Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/Rb1j9AhvWsJuly 6, 2021
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.