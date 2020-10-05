Sundowns confirmed capture of Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to strengthen their squad by confirming the signing of striker Kermit Erasmus from Cape Town City.

The 30-year-old was recently heavily linked with a possible move to the Brazilians, but Sundowns have since put the rumours to bed after the striker penned a three-year contract at Chloorkop.

Erasmus, who bagged 14 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Citizens last season, now become Sundowns' latest signings ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The former Orlando Pirates striker now joins George Maluleka, Lesedi Kapinga, Peter Shalulile, Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, Mothobi Mvala and Aubrey Modiba among other players who recently made the switch to the Tshwane giants.

Speaking on his move to Sundowns, Erasmus said: 'I'm finally happy to be here at such a historic club as Mamelodi Sundowns. It's a big step for me to take, it's very challenging to be apart of a club like this and I'm ready for the challenge.

'Hopefully, I can contribute to the teams positively and the fans can enjoy watching us play.

'It's a step for me in the right direction in my career and for me and hopefully, I can contribute to the team and we can make the most of the new season.'

Sundowns, meanwhile released the following statement on the capture of Erasmus:

'Kermit Erasmus has joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a three year deal with a one year option.'

'The Bafana Bafana international joins Masandawana from Cape Town City. The Port Elizabeth born had a great season with the Citizens scoring fourteen goals in all competitions. His addition will help bolster the attacking department going into the new 2020/21 season.

'The stocky built striker comes with a wealth of experience as he has played in France, Holland and Sweden. Erasmus has also represented the national team from junior levels till Bafana Bafana.

'Welcome to Masandawana Romeo!'