The Sweden Euro 2025 away kit is out and Adidas honour pioneers as the team bid for history

The Sweden Euro 2025 away kit has been released by Adidas in an understated but rather classy colour and design.

Euro 2025 is fast-approaching, with preparation for the summer tournament now kicking into gear. Adidas has joined in with those preparations by releasing a batch of new away kits for their teams, with Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales all finding out how they'll look in Switzerland this summer.

The Sweden national team have always been around the best in the world but they have not lifted a women's Euros trophy since 1984. The wealth of talent they have in their team could see them come away with it this summer and they will be among the favourites.

The Sweden Euro 2025 away kit is understated but classy

Adidas Sweden Euro 2025 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas says: "This eye-catching design champions pioneering artists whose groundbreaking work pushed boundaries and challenged traditional narratives."

In reversing the Sweden flag, with the main colour of the away kit blue, the shirt is really brought to life by the yellow accents featuring throughout. The subtle hints of lighter blue help bring everything together, too.

Adidas claim the new shirt is designed to help players express themselves on the pitch, and it combines lightweight fabric and ventilating called HEAT.RDY – which maximises airflow to keep players cool and the lightweight fabric makes for lightning movement.

The company adds: "Incorporating an abstract blue graphic fading out from dark to light, the visual is a homage to some of the earliest known forms of Swedish Abstract Expressionism."

The shirt has a slick finish (Image credit: Adidas)

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 percent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Sweden 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £85.

Adidas Sweden Away Women's shirt (Image credit: Adidas)