Thierry Henry headlines Amazon Prime’s Premier League punditry team
Arsenal great Thierry Henry will join the likes of Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch, Roberto Martinez, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen in Amazon’s Premier League punditry team.
The online retailer will broadcast two rounds of live games in the English top flight for the first time in December.
All 20 games will be aired during the two game weeks that Amazon have the rights to, which will take place over 3-5 and 26-27 December.
Former Sky pundit Henry has been named on a list of 43 names who will front the coverage.
The presenters will be Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Jim Rosenthal and Steve Bower, while the commentary team is made up of Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Connor McNamara, Guy Mowbray and Ian Darke.
Fixtures covered by Amazon include the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, and Tottenham’s visit to Manchester United on Wednesday 4 December.
On Boxing Day, Liverpool travel to Leicester City, while on 27 December Manchester City face a trip to Wolves.
In addition to the live coverage, there will be a goals show hosted by Steve Bower with Tim Sherwood, Dion Dublin, Robbie Savage, Joe Cole and Dermot Gallagher.
The full list of names is as follows:
- Adam Hunt
- Alan Shearer
- Alex Scott
- Ally McCoist
- Andy Townsend
- Catherine Whitaker
- Clive Tyldesley
- Connor McNamara
- Darrell Currie
- Derek Rae
- Dermot Gallagher
- Dion Dublin
- Eilidh Barbour
- Eni Aluko
- Gabby Logan
- Glenn Hoddle
- Graeme Le Saux
- Guy Mowbray
- Harry Redknapp
- Ian Darke
- Jermaine Jenas
- Jim Rosenthal
- Joe Cole
- Jon Champion
- Karthi Gnanasegaram
- Kevin Kilbane
- Lee Dixon
- Les Ferdinand
- Lynsey Hooper
- Marcus Buckland
- Matt Holland
- Matt Smith
- Michael Owen
- Owen Hargreaves
- Peter Crouch
- Peter Schmeichel
- Robbie Savage
- Roberto Martinez
- Seema Jaswal
- Steve Bower
- Sue Smith
- Thierry Henry
- Tim Sherwood
Now read...
QUIZ! Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Liverpool?
CAPTAIN AMERICA: Can Christian Pulisic really fill the hole left by Eden Hazard for Chelsea?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.