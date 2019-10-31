Thierry Henry headlines Amazon Prime’s Premier League punditry team

The online retailer will broadcast two rounds of live games in the English top flight for the first time in December.

All 20 games will be aired during the two game weeks that Amazon have the rights to, which will take place over 3-5 and 26-27 December.

Former Sky pundit Henry has been named on a list of 43 names who will front the coverage.

The presenters will be Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Jim Rosenthal and Steve Bower, while the commentary team is made up of Jon Champion, Clive Tyldesley, Connor McNamara, Guy Mowbray and Ian Darke.

Fixtures covered by Amazon include the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, and Tottenham’s visit to Manchester United on Wednesday 4 December.

On Boxing Day, Liverpool travel to Leicester City, while on 27 December Manchester City face a trip to Wolves.

In addition to the live coverage, there will be a goals show hosted by Steve Bower with Tim Sherwood, Dion Dublin, Robbie Savage, Joe Cole and Dermot Gallagher.

The full list of names is as follows:

Adam Hunt

Alan Shearer

Alex Scott

Ally McCoist

Andy Townsend

Catherine Whitaker

Clive Tyldesley

Connor McNamara

Darrell Currie

Derek Rae

Dermot Gallagher

Dion Dublin

Eilidh Barbour

Eni Aluko

Gabby Logan

Glenn Hoddle

Graeme Le Saux

Guy Mowbray

Harry Redknapp

Ian Darke

Jermaine Jenas

Jim Rosenthal

Joe Cole

Jon Champion

Karthi Gnanasegaram

Kevin Kilbane

Lee Dixon

Les Ferdinand

Lynsey Hooper

Marcus Buckland

Matt Holland

Matt Smith

Michael Owen

Owen Hargreaves

Peter Crouch

Peter Schmeichel

Robbie Savage

Roberto Martinez

Seema Jaswal

Steve Bower

Sue Smith

Thierry Henry

Tim Sherwood

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Liverpool?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: Can Christian Pulisic really fill the hole left by Eden Hazard for Chelsea?