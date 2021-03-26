Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard addresses Spurs rumours

Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard addressed rumours that he could be moving to Tottenham Hotspur to solve the defensive issues that have dogged the club recently.

In an interview with Tipsbladet, Vestergaard admitted that while he was pleased that his performances were attracting positive attention, his focus remains on finishing the season strongly with Southampton.

“I can only say that, of course, it’s always a pat on the back with stories of interest from other big clubs. But, right now, I have a contract with Southampton, so it’s not something I can talk about,” says Vestergaard.

“I focus on the matches in the Premier League, on the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, and now the important matches with the national team.”

Aside from missing seven matches because of a knee injury, Vestergaard has been a vital part of the Southampton team this season.

A towering presence at set pieces, he has chipped in with important goals against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side suffered in his absence, culminating in a painful 9-0 defeat away to Manchester United at the start of February.

Vestergaard had spent his entire professional career in the Bundesliga, playing for Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach, until he signed for Southampton in July 2018.

With just over a year left on his current deal, Vestergaard must decide whether to extend his stay at St. Mary's or move elsewhere.

His international teammate, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, swapped the South Coast for North London last summer and has become a key player under Jose Mourinho.

The Danish midfielder, who started off at Bayern Munich before joining the Saints in 2016, moved to Spurs for an initial fee of £15million in August.

Although Tottenham have struggled of late, they remain sixth in the table and still have the League Cup final to play against Manchester City next month.