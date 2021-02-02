Transfer news: Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City competing for Achraf Hakimi

Manchester City have joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to reports.

Hakimi is enjoying an excellent season at Inter Milan after joining the club from Real Madrid before the start of the campaign.

The attack-minded full-back has scored six goals in 20 league appearances for Antonio Conte’s title-challenging side.

However, despite his strong performances and the fact he arrived at the San Siro less than 12 months ago, Hakimi could again be on the move this summer.

According to Calciomercato , Inter’s diminished finances amid the coronavirus pandemic could force them to cash in on the Morocco international.

The Nerazzurri agreed to pay Madrid £35m for the right-back but have failed to send the first £9m instalment to the Spanish giants.

And the Italian outlet reports that Manchester City have now joined the race for the 22-year-old.

City have identified Hakimi as a potential target for the summer, when Inter may be forced to listen to offers.

Joao Cancelo has thrived at right-back for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, but City may view Hakimi as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal and Chelsea are also part of the race to sign the former Madrid man, who spent the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Hector Bellerin is Arsenal’s first-choice left-back but Hakimi would arguably be an upgrade on the Spaniard.

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has used a 3-4-2-1 formation in his first two games in charge of the club.

The German has deployed Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back but the signing of Hakimi would allow him to push the England international further forward.

Hakimi has experience of playing as a wing-back in Conte’s system, and is also capable of playing on the left-hand side.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?