Transfer news: Liverpool and Manchester United in race to sign Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the clubs credited with an interest in Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch by the Spanish media.

The 19-year-old has emerged as the latest talented prospect off the production line at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Gravenberch made his debut for the club in September 2018 and established himself as a regular starter for Erik ten Hag's side last season.

The Netherlands international represented his country at Euro 2020 and has now won nine caps for his country.

Gravenberch has a big future ahead of him and his fantastic performances in Amsterdam have not gone unnoticed.

According to Fichajes, the Ajax starlet has attracted the interest of Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, and Barcelona.

The Dutch giants want to keep hold of Gravenberch, but the player's contractual situation potentially gives his suitors an advantage.

The midfielder is under contract at Ajax until 2023 and the club has yet to convince him to sign a new deal.

The Eredivisie champions are working hard to persuade Gravenberch to put pen to paper and commit his future to the club beyond next season.

Ajax will argue that the 19-year-old is virtually guaranteed regular minutes at the Johan Cruyff Arena, a luxury that might not be afforded to him at Anfield, Old Trafford, the Camp Nou or the Allianz Stadium.

But if they are unsuccessful in their attempt to argue that the grass might not necessarily be greener, Ajax could be willing to sell Gravenberch for around £28m.

That would certainly make him affordable for Liverpool and United, both of whom are thought to be on the lookout for reinforcements in the engine room.

However, Juventus will hope to steal a march on the two English sides, while Barcelona will no doubt emphasise their connections with Ajax in talks with both the club and the player.

“Ajax has shaped me into who I am today, and it would be nice if I could give something back,” Gravenberch told De Telegraaf in the summer.

“A high transfer fee is good for the club, but also indirectly for myself. If a club pays a lot of money for you, you still come in as a bigger man.”

