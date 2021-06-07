Transfer news: Manchester United and Arsenal keen on Kieran Trippier

Arsenal could join Manchester United in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

The England right-back has spent the last two seasons with Atletico Madrid, impressing in 2020/21 as Diego Simeone’s side won the La Liga title, but he is said to have a return to England on his mind.

United had already been linked with the 30-year-old, but Arsenal are also now circling, Marca (via Metro) are reporting.

Trippier, who is part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for Euro 2020, signed for Atletico after four years with Tottenham. The Bury-born defender had previously been at Burnley, having come through the Manchester City youth system.

A move to Old Trafford would appear to make sense, especially with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be considering trying Aaron Wan-Bissaka at centre-back in pre-season. In any case, though, Trippier provides a more attacking option on the right of the back four than Wan-Bissaka.

Equally, United are somewhat short when it comes to out-and-out right-back cover: Axel Tuanzebe is naturally a centre-back, while youngster Brandon Williams, while right-footed, is still developing in the position having started out as a left-back.

As for Arsenal, Trippier would represent an upgrade on the Gunners’ current right-back options: Cedric Soares and Hector Bellerin, the latter of whom could reportedly head to Atleti as part of any deal for Trippier.

Mikel Arteta has also deployed a back three at times, and Trippier’s ability to operate as a wing-back might allow rising star Bukayo Saka to take up a more advanced role in such a system.

Of course, Arsenal are lacking one big draw for any potential signing: European football, having finished eighth, their worst Premier League finish since 1995.

United, on the other hand, will be in the Champions League next season; as far as that's concerned, their Europa League final defeat to Villareal didn't make a difference.

Could their fans forgive Trippier, who comes from a family of United fans, choosing to play join City's academy instead as an eight-year-old, though? Probably, right?

