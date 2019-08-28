Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Neymar transfer saga takes another twist

What the papers say

The continuing saga surrounding Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain has taken another twist, with Barcelona claiming they are close to sealing a deal for the Brazilian, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the Spanish giants have offered a deal worth around £153m.

Real Sociedad are keen to finalise a deal for Arsenal defender NachoMonreal so he can made his debut on Friday, the Daily Express reports. Monreal, 33, has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and been offered a two-year-contract, the paper added.

Manchester City are said to be preparing a January move for Hearts defender AaronHickey, with The Sun reporting that the 17-year-old is valued at around £1.5 million.

Jurgen Locadia could be leaving Brighton, with Hoffenheim interested in a loan deal for the Dutch winger, the Argus says.

Social media round-up

Adam Ounas is set to leave Napoli and join Nice on a season-long loan. €2.2m loan fee, €25m option to buy. (Source: Di Marzio) pic.twitter.com/yoKcsP5REG— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 27, 2019

Players to watch

Dejan Lovren: Roma are looking to renew their interest in signing the Liverpool and Croatia defender, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Cenk Tosun: The Turkey international has been linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt but the striker is keen to stay at Everton, Turkish Football says.

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid have not given up hope of landing the Manchester United and France international, Marca claims.

NOW READ...

