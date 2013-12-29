Wenger: Ozil ruled out for 'two or three games'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Mesut Ozil is set to be out for "two to three games" with a shoulder injury.
The Germany international was absent from Arsenal's squad for Sunday's Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
In an interview prior to the game, Wenger said: "I would have loved him (Ozil) here, but he had a shoulder problem. He fell on his shoulder.
"He will be out for two to three games."
