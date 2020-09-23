Wolves: Nuno looks set to swoop for European stars

Following the sale of Diogo Jota to Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to spend their money on some of Europe's biggest players.

Wolves started the season strongly last week against Sheffield United but defeat at home to Manchester City on Monday highlighted the need for reinforcement at Molineux. Adama Traore was used at right wing-back, leaving the team even shorter of options in attack, following Jota's move to Anfield.

The club may still be looking to replace Matt Doherty, too. A £15m move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles fell through and now seems to be off the cards, given how Mikel Arteta has used the Arsenal utility man more in recent weeks.

Wolves have already pounced for Liverpool teen Ki-Jana Hoever, left-back Marcal from Lyon, wonderkid Fabio Silva and Vitinha on loan - both from Porto - along with Matija Sarkic as a back-up to Rui Patricio.

Reports suggest that Wolves could be targeting Juventus star Douglas Costa for a starting berth in attack. The Brazilian has been a target for Manchester United during this transfer window and with Andrea Pirlo favouring a 3-5-2 formation in his first game in charge, the wide-man could be facing life on the sidelines in Turin.

Nelson Semedo of Barcelona seems imminent, too. The right-back seems to have lost his place in the side to Sergi Roberto and with the Catalan giants looking to both Sergino Dest of Ajax and Norwich City's Max Aarons, Semedo offers experience at the top level.

Wolves could yet be offered Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen too, given that the Jamaican international is still keen for a move to England and that Tottenham Hotspur seem not to need his services anymore, following the arrival of Gareth Bale. Everton are also interested in him, too.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Bilbao has also been touted for a move to the Midlands in recent days, though it's unsure whether or not Wolves would want to pay the £27m release clause for the defender, given the business that they have already conducted this summer to strengthen in this area.

Having already landed Hoever from Liverpool too, Nuno Espirito Santo was hoping to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the club, following Liverpool's signing of Thiago Alcantara in the central midfield position. Oxlade Chamberlain is versatile enough to play in a more forward role, too - and could deputise in the right wing-back slot for Nuno's team.

This appears to have been mooted by Jurgen Klopp, however, and with Liverpool still unsure over whether Gini Wijnaldum will leave the club, it looks like Oxlade-Chamberlain won't be moving.

