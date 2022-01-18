Brighton v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton v Chelsea live stream, Tuesday 18 January, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Brighton on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City at the weekend. Their title chances were hanging by a thread even before that encounter, but leaving the Etihad Stadium empty-handed means the Blues are now definitely out of the race for the championship.

City have been incredibly consistent in recent months, and neither Chelsea nor Liverpool has been able to keep pace with them. Tuchel’s men are now 13 points adrift of the table-topping champions, having won only one of their last six matches in the Premier League. If Chelsea are not careful, they could yet get dragged into the top-four race.

Brighton were held to a 1-1 draw by their arch-rivals Crystal Palace on Friday night. The Seagulls were the better team at the Amex Stadium, but it was Palace who took the lead through Conor Gallagher. Brighton battled back and got back on level terms late on, but on the balance of play they probably should have collected maximum points.

Graham Potter’s side are currently ninth in the table. They are only five points adrift of sixth spot at present, although they have played more matches than most of the teams above them.

Chelsea will have to make do without Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy and Andreas Christensen. Mason Mount is likely to return to the starting XI after beginning the game against City on the bench, while Kai Havertz will also hope to be involved from the first whistle.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Enock Mwepu, Jeremy Sarmiento, Yves Bissouma and Lewis Dunk. Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana have been carrying knocks but both players could be fit enough to make the matchday squad.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 18 January, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

