Football Manager 2022: The fastest players in the game on FM22

Often the best players in football are those who can do a little bit of everything - but in Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of footballers who have one outstanding attribute worth using to your advantage.

When building your team, speed is something that a lot of managers will look for - both in attack and on the counter, or in recovery in defence. In FM, there are two attributes to look for when it comes to speed freaks: acceleration and pace.

FM22 All the Football Manager 2022 wonderkids you'll need to sign

While there are plenty of players on the game this year that you'd expect to see on the list, however, there are more than a few gems from across Europe that you may never have heard of...

Players ranked by pace Player Pace Club Nationality Age Position Estimated cost Kylian Mbappe 20 Paris Saint-Germain France 22 Forward £115m Adama Traore 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Spain 25 Forward £52m Victor Osimhen 19 Napoli Nigeria 22 Forward £100m Alphonso Davies 19 Bayern Munich Canada 20 Defender £67m Inaki Williams 19 Athletic Bilbao Spain 27 Forward £132m Kingsley Ehizbue 19 Koln Netherlands 26 Defender £3.6m Anthony Elanga 19 Manchester United Sweden 19 Forward £21m Tyler Magloire 19 Blackburn Rovers England 22 Defender £600k

It's important to note the difference between pace and acceleration.

Acceleration is the time that it takes a player to reach top speed. While a player might be pacy, bad acceleration means that they can rarely showcase such speed - so it's important to value the two together.

FM22 Tactics guide: The best formations you need to try

Most players that you encounter will have a mixture of the two - also consider reactions when judging a player's quickness.

Players ranked by acceleration Player Acceleration Club Nationality Age Position Estimated cost Kylian Mbappe 20 Paris Saint-Germain France 22 Forward £115m Adama Traore 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Spain 25 Forward £52m Tariq Lamptey 20 Brighton & Hove Albion England 20 Defender £55m Tyler Magloire 20 Blackburn Rovers England 22 Defender £600k Alvaro Garcia 19 Rayo Vallecano Spain 28 Forward £10.5m Darwin Nunez 19 Benfica Uruguay 22 Forward £34m Che Nunnely 19 Willem II Netherlands 22 Forward £3m Ryan Fredericks 19 West Ham United England 28 Defender £2.4m Nanu 19 Porto Guinea-Bissau 27 Defender £1m Rabbi Matondo 19 Cercle Brugge Wales 20 Forward £2.5m Largie Ramazani 19 Almeria Belgium 20 Forward £2.8m Jhon Murillo 19 Tondela Venezuela 25 Forward £900k Anthony Elanga 19 Manchester United Sweden 19 Forward £21m Simon Stehle 19 Kaiserslautern Germany 19 Forward £950k Dejo Sotona 19 Nice Republic of Ireland 18 Forward £300k Matthias Fanimo 19 Sarajevo England 27 Midfield £100k Corie Andrews 19 Aldershot England 23 Forward £120k

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

FM22 12 teams to start a career with

FM22 Facepack guide: how to install real names, kits, skins and badges