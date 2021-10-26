Trending

Football Manager 2022: The fastest players in the game on FM22

Football Manager 2022 is out - and there are speed demons to be found for your side

Football Manager 2022
Often the best players in football are those who can do a little bit of everything - but in Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of footballers who have one outstanding attribute worth using to your advantage. 

When building your team, speed is something that a lot of managers will look for - both in attack and on the counter, or in recovery in defence. In FM, there are two attributes to look for when it comes to speed freaks: acceleration and pace.

While there are plenty of players on the game this year that you'd expect to see on the list, however, there are more than a few gems from across Europe that you may never have heard of...

Players ranked by pace
PlayerPaceClubNationalityAgePositionEstimated cost
Kylian Mbappe20Paris Saint-GermainFrance22Forward£115m
Adama Traore20Wolverhampton WanderersSpain25Forward£52m
Victor Osimhen19NapoliNigeria22Forward£100m
Alphonso Davies19Bayern MunichCanada20Defender£67m
Inaki Williams19Athletic BilbaoSpain27Forward£132m
Kingsley Ehizbue19KolnNetherlands26Defender£3.6m
Anthony Elanga19Manchester UnitedSweden19Forward£21m
Tyler Magloire19Blackburn RoversEngland22Defender£600k

It's important to note the difference between pace and acceleration.

Acceleration is the time that it takes a player to reach top speed. While a player might be pacy, bad acceleration means that they can rarely showcase such speed - so it's important to value the two together.

Most players that you encounter will have a mixture of the two - also consider reactions when judging a player's quickness. 

Players ranked by acceleration
PlayerAccelerationClubNationalityAgePositionEstimated cost
Kylian Mbappe20Paris Saint-GermainFrance22Forward£115m
Adama Traore20Wolverhampton WanderersSpain25Forward£52m
Tariq Lamptey20Brighton & Hove AlbionEngland20Defender£55m
Tyler Magloire20Blackburn RoversEngland22Defender£600k
Alvaro Garcia19Rayo VallecanoSpain28Forward£10.5m
Darwin Nunez19BenficaUruguay22Forward£34m
Che Nunnely19Willem IINetherlands22Forward£3m
Ryan Fredericks19West Ham UnitedEngland28Defender£2.4m
Nanu19PortoGuinea-Bissau27Defender£1m
Rabbi Matondo19Cercle BruggeWales20Forward£2.5m
Largie Ramazani19AlmeriaBelgium20Forward£2.8m
Jhon Murillo19TondelaVenezuela25Forward£900k
Anthony Elanga19Manchester UnitedSweden19Forward£21m
Simon Stehle19KaiserslauternGermany19Forward£950k
Dejo Sotona19NiceRepublic of Ireland18Forward£300k
Matthias Fanimo19SarajevoEngland27Midfield£100k
Corie Andrews19AldershotEngland23Forward£120k

