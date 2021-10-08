Trending

New Newcastle owners: How much is each Premier League owner worth?

How rich are Newcastle United's new owners? Here's how the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund stack up against rivals

Newcastle United
Newcastle United have new owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) - but how rich are they in comparison to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City?

It appears very. The Premier League richlist ranges from those with cash to burn to those who struggle to make ends meet - and it seems like Newcastle could be primed to join the bigger boys with this latest takeover.

Newcastle United's Saudi Arabia’s PIF has been looking to invest in the Premier League for a while now - and they trounce even the next richest owners at Manchester City with their exorbitant wealth...

How wealthy are the Newcastle United owners?

With an estimated net wealth of £320bn, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fun is believed to be worth over 10 times as much as Manchester City's megabucks owners.

And with a stated aim already of winning the Premier League title within the next decade, it seems they might not be afraid of flashing the cash in the transfer market...

The current Premier League owners' wealth (estimated)
ClubOwner/sEstimated wealthNation/s
Arsenal
Stan Kroenke$8.2BUSA
Aston Villa
Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens$10.4BEgypt, USA
BrentfordMatthew BenhamunknownUK
Brighton & Hove AlbionTony Bloom (75.61%)$1.3BUK
BurnleyALK Capital (84%)$48MUSA
Chelsea
Roman Abramovich$14.5BRussia/Israel
Crystal PalaceSteve Parish, Joshua Harris (18%), David S. Blitzer (18%)$5.7BUK/USA
Everton
Farhad Moshiri (77.2%)
Bill Kenwright		$2.9BIran/UK
Leeds UnitedAndrea Radrizzani (63%), 49ers Enterprises, York Family and others (37%)$4BItaly, USA
Leicester CityThe Srivaddhanaprabha Family$3.7BThailand
Liverpool
John W. Henry, Tom Werner$2.8BUSA
Manchester City
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan$22BUAE
Manchester United
The Glazer Family$4.7BUSA
Newcastle United
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund$320BSaudi Arabia
Norwich City
Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones (53%), Michael Foulger (15%)$30MUK
SouthamptonGao Jisheng (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%)$4BChina, Switzerland
Tottenham Hotspur
Joe Lewis (70.6% of 85% holding company), Daniel Levy (29.4% of 85% holding company)$4.9BUK
WatfordGino Pozzo$120MItaly
West Ham United
David Sullivan (51.1%), David Gold (35.1%) Albert Smith (10%)$1.6BUK, USA
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin$9.14BChina

