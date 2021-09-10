Manchester United v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Newcastle United live stream, Saturday 11 September, 3pm BST

The big news of the Premier League this weekend is the return of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who's set for his second debut in front of a sellout crowd against Newcastle United.

The returning no.7 is set to play at least some part of the match - according to manager and former teammate, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. The Portuguese star started training with his new teammates this week after leaving his national team camp.

Ronaldo may be straight into the starting line-up but will have to contend with a red-hot Mason Greenwood for a starting berth, as well as fellow new buy Jadon Sancho. Greenwood has scored in each match so far for the Red Devils, while fellow England youngster Sancho is a £80m star who wanted the no.7 shirt himself - and will want to take on Ronaldo for a place on the left-wing.

Scott McTominay may return to the United side, while Solskjaer says he is not sure if Brazilian Fred, who had to miss his country's World Cup qualifiers, will be cleared to play.

This is a special match for Newcastle themselves, as it's their 1,000th in the Premier League. The Magpies are the eighth team to have reached the milestone.

They will be without former Bournemouth pair Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson for this one, while Karl Darlow will be assessed, after recovering from COVID-19. Manager Steve Bruce says Miguel Almiron is available - despite the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA, following Newcastle's refusal to release the midfielder for international duty with Paraguay.

Bruce has lost 11 of the 12 away fixtures that he played against his former club during his managerial career. The one time he avoided defeat was when he was at Sunderland - and saw his team draw 2-2 at Old Trafford in October 2009.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com