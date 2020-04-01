Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?
Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?
Ten minutes on the clock, 56 names to guess - some appear more than once
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!
NEW ISSUE In the mag! Ronaldo's new record
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?
Famously, Cristiano Ronaldo only scored one treble during his time in England. He’s upped his hat-trick (and indeed four- and five-goal haul) game since, though, bagging a barely believable 45 of them for Real Madrid – plus eight on the international stage.
That makes a grand total of 56 hat-tricks coming against 37 different sides (there being several sides who’ve felt the force of Ronaldo’s finishing several times). Indeed, one club has been on the receiving end of five Ronaldo hat-tricks. Ouch.
They’re spread across competitions too: from the Champions League, to a memorable World Cup hat-trick, to many more in La Liga and now Serie A.
Since he's our new cover star, how much do you know about the man himself?
While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!
NOW READ...
COMMENT In defence of the match report: they may seem old fashioned, but they are essential to football's history
RANKED The 10 best right-backs in the world
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.