Sweden v Poland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Sweden v Poland live stream, ITV4, Wednesday 23 June, 5pm BST

Sweden and Poland play each other on Wednesday night for their final Group E match, as both teams are aiming to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Poland currently sit bottom of the group with just a solitary point, but Sweden are top with just four points. A Poland win over their Scandinavian counterparts will guarantee Poland finish above Sweden in the group, though they themselves are already through to the round of 16 - they are guaranteed at least third-place, and four points is enough for a third-place team to progress.

Spain and Slovakia are taking each other on in the other game in the group, with Spain on two points and Slovakia on three points. Therefore, all is still to play for in Group E.

Poland started their tournament shakily against Slovakia, losing 2-1 in part thanks to a Grzegorz Krychowiak sending off. The scores were level at 1-1 before the midfielder was dismissed, as Milan Skriniar stepped up to rifle home the winner for Slovakia.

Talisman Robert Lewandowski is also off the mark, which will only aid Poland's aim of beating Sweden to qualify for the knockout rounds. A slice of good luck befell Poland against Spain, with Gerard Moreno missing the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot late in the game, though Lewandowski did miss a golden opportunity of his own.

Sweden, on the other hand, can be slightly more relaxed heading into tonight's game. Already guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, they'll still hope to win tonight in order to top the group. A draw will leave them unbeaten in the group stages though, with their final position depending on the result between Slovakia and Spain.

GUIDE Euro 2020 live stream: How to watch every game in the tournament, from anywhere in the world

Both Poland and Sweden endured long periods without the ball against Spain, though both came away unscathed with a point. Poland had 23 per cent possession in their game, while Sweden had just 15 per cent respectively.

An Emil Forsberg penalty handed Sweden the win against Slovakia, in what is a mixed team of youthful exuberance and tournament experience. Bright spark Alexander Isak has been joined by veteran Marcus Berg up top in both games, while Victor Lindelof and Sebastian Larson both add further know-how across the pitch.

A win is essential for Poland, but a draw could be enough for Sweden to top the group - expect the Poles to come out all guns blazing.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV4/ITV Hub. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Sweden v Poland live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any Euro 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Harry Kane's in-swinging corners without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

(Image credit: Future)

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.