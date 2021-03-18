Switzerland Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals
The Switzerland Euro 2020 squad of 23 players is set to be finalised at least 10 days before the tournament begins
The tournament begins in June, but the Switzerland Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.
With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Vladimir Petkovic has named his squad, featuring a raft of names familiar to fans of Europe's top five leagues.
With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Switzerland squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.
Switzerland Euro 2020 squad: March internationals
- GK: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- GK: Yvon Mvogo (PSV)
- GK: Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)
- DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino)
- DF: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)
- DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- DF: Silvan Widmer (Basel)
- DF: Loris Benito (Bordeaux)
- DF: Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg)
- DF: Eray Comert (Basel)
- DF: Becir Omeragic (Zurich)
- MF: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
- MF: Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool)
- MF: Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- MF: Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- MF: Remo Freuler (Atalanta)
- MF: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz)
- MF: Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- FW: Haris Seferovic (Benfica)
- FW: Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg)
- FW: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- FW: Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb)
- FW: Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka captains an experienced Swiss squad for their March internationals. Xhaka will overtake legendary Swiss midfielder Gokhan Inler with his next appearance to become the sixth-most capped Swiss player of all time.
The injured Fabian Schar of Newcastle United is absent, while Old Firm attackers Albian Ajeti and Cedric Itten are to miss out on a call-up this time around, despite making autumn squads for Switzerland last year. Gladbach stopped Michael Lang is the other notable senior absentee.
Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool makes the cut, while Bundesliga pair Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria are called up too. Haris Seferovic of Benfica, who has 70 caps to his name and is expected to lead the line this summer, is also part of this squad.
This particular set of call-ups features no new debutants to the squad.
