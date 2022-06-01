Women’s Euro 2022 squads: When will they be announced and what squads have been announced so far?

The Women’s Euro 2022 squads may not be finalised for more than a month, although many teams are expected to announce their squads a lot sooner than that.

Every country will have to confirm their squad with UEFA by midnight on June 24. That is twelve days before the tournament begins on Wednesday July 6, when England will play Austria. Every national team can select 23 players, with three of those having to be goalkeepers. However, they will be able to replace players in that final squad if anyone gets seriously injured or ill before their first fixture.

Despite the late date for announcing Women’s Euro 2022 squads, many teams are likely to confirm their teams ahead of the date. A provisional England Women's Euro 2022 squad has already announced, with the expectation being that the final squad will be confirmed in mid-June.

Most countries will be playing friendly fixtures in June ahead of the tournament so the squads selected for those will be a good indication of their final Women’s Euro 2022 squads. However, any surprises might not come until the June 24.

There are already several high-profile absentees from the Women’s Euro 2022 squads. England confirmed that Jordan Nobbs will not be part of their squad following a knee injury she picked up towards the end of the season. Meanwhile, Germany announced that Dzenisfer Marozsan would also miss out as a result of injury.

Women's Euro 2022 squads