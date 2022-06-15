Arsenal report: €100m Serie A striker to discuss move this summer

Napoli (opens in new tab) striker Victor Osimhen says he has yet to make a decision over his future, amid rumours of a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab).

The 23-year-old has just been on international duty with Nigeria - bagging four goals as the Super Eagles battered Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

And speaking this week, he admitted that he hadn't been thinking about where he might be playing his club football next season. He said:

(Image credit: Getty)

"I don't know my future; I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries.

"Then we'll take care of everything else."

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal have already had a £51-million bid for Osimhen turned down - with Napoli thought to value him at around £85 million.

(Image credit: Getty)

Such a price tag may put off the Gunners - especially as they seem to be targeting Manchester City front man Gabriel Jesus, who is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille two years ago and has gone on to score 28 goals in 63 games for the Partenopei across all competitions.

Previously of Wolfsburg and Belgian outfit Charleroi, he won the U-17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2015 - scoring in the final.

