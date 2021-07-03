Arsenal transfer news: Gunners win race for Ben White ahead of Manchester City

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a deal for Brighton defender Ben White, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his centre-back options this summer as he approaches his second full season at the helm.

Brighton are willing to let White go for the right price, and the Gunners are in pole position to sign him.

According to football.london, Arsenal are confident of completing a deal despite rumours suggesting other clubs are circling.

Everton and Manchester City are both keeping tabs on White, but the report suggests Arsenal have nothing to worry about.

That will come as a relief for Arteta, who has already set about reshaping his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season was a disappointing one for Arsenal - there is no getting away from that.

An eighth-place finish in the Premier League represented their worst performance since 1995, when they finished 12th.

Arsenal will be without European football next term, a major blow given they were Champions League regulars a few years ago.

Arteta therefore has a big job on his hands, but he retains the backing of his superiors at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal look to be gearing up for a busy summer of recruitment. Granit Xhaka looks set to join Roma, and White will replace the outgoing David Luiz, who left when his contract expired on June 30.

A top-four finish will be a tall order for the Gunners, but Arteta knows he must get Arsenal back into the top six.

A run deep into one of the domestic cup competitions would also be welcome, for this is a club that has always competed for silverware.

Arteta's links to Arsenal from his playing days have helped keep the fans onside for now, but a poor start to next season could shift public opinion against him.

He will hope that the signing of White - and those that follow - make a big difference to Arsenal in 2021/22.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?