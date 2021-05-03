Burnley v West Ham United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Burnley v West Ham United live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 3 May, 8.15pm BST

West Ham will be looking to remain in the race for the top four when they take on Burnley on Monday night.

David Moyes’ side are six points behind Chelsea following the Blues' comfortable 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday. Tottenham’s 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield United also saw the north Londoners climb above West Ham, so the pressure is on - to an extent - ahead of their trip to Turf Moor. Anything less than a victory would leave the Hammers in a difficult position with four rounds of fixtures remaining.

The pressure, in truth, is not truly on West Ham, who would never have expected to be in this position at the start of May. Most supporters were concerned by the threat of relegation at the start of the campaign, and Moyes deserves great credit for having taken West Ham to the brink of the Champions League. Back-to-back defeats by Newcastle and Chelsea suggest the Hammers might just have run out of steam, however.

Burnley are not mathematically safe just yet, but it would take an extraordinary turn of events for Sean Dyche’s side to fall through the trapdoor from here. Given the Clarets only had two points to their name after seven matches this season, Dyche has once again done a superb job of getting them safe with games to spare. Victory here would move Burnley 12 points clear of the bottom three and up into 13th place.

West Ham will have to make do without Arthur Masuaku, Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell, but Craig Dawson and Fabian Balbuena are available. Michail Antonio is a major doubt with a knee injury but could undergo a late fitness test.

Burnley remain without Kevin Long and Robbie Brady, but Ashley Barnes could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

