Croatia vs Scotland line-ups: Who's playing in today's Euro 2020 group stage game?

The Croatia vs Scotland line-ups are out, and we're in Glasgow this evening for the Euro 2020 Group D game.

Both sides are on one point going into this final group stage game, knowing that a win for either of them will be enough to take them through to the next round – and a drawer won't be enough.

Here are the line-ups:

Croatia line-up

GK: Livakovic,

DF: Juranovic

DF: Lovren

DF: Vida

DF: Gvardiol

MF: Perisic

MF: Kovacic

MF: Brozovic

MF: Vlasic

AM: Modric

FW: Petkovic

Substitutes: Vrsaljko, Barisic, Caleta-Car, Brekalo, Kramaric, L Kalinic, Budimir, Pasalic, Rebic, Badelj, Sluga, Ivanusec

Scotland line-up

GK: Marshall

DF: O’Donnell

DF: McTominay

DF: Hanley

DF: Tierney

DF: Robertson



MF: Armstrong

MF: McGregor

AM: McGinn

FW: Dykes

FW: Adams

Substitutes: Gordon (GK), McLaughlin (GK), Christie, Fleck, Gallagher, Cooper, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Forrest, McKenna.

