Croatia vs Scotland line-ups: Who's playing in today's Euro 2020 group stage game?

By

Billy Gilmore is out – but here's the Croatia vs Scotland line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group D match

Croatia vs Scotland line-ups, Euro 2020
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Croatia vs Scotland line-ups are out, and we're in Glasgow this evening for the Euro 2020 Group D game.

Both sides are on one point going into this final group stage game, knowing that a win for either of them will be enough to take them through to the next round – and a drawer won't be enough. 

The game kicks off at 8pm UK time on ITV and you can find a Croatia vs Scotland live stream here.

Here are the line-ups:

Croatia line-up

GK: Livakovic, 

DF: Juranovic
DF: Lovren
DF: Vida
DF: Gvardiol

MF: Perisic
MF: Kovacic
MF: Brozovic
MF: Vlasic

AM: Modric

FW: Petkovic

Substitutes: Vrsaljko, Barisic, Caleta-Car, Brekalo, Kramaric, L Kalinic, Budimir, Pasalic, Rebic, Badelj, Sluga, Ivanusec

Full Croatia Euro 2020 squad

Scotland line-up

GK: Marshall

DF: O’Donnell
DF: McTominay
DF: Hanley
DF: Tierney
DF: Robertson

MF: Armstrong
MF: McGregor

AM: McGinn

FW: Dykes
FW: Adams

Substitutes: Gordon (GK), McLaughlin (GK), Christie, Fleck, Gallagher, Cooper, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Forrest, McKenna.

Full Scotland Euro 2020 squad and profile

