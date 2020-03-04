When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw and how can I watch it?

Four teams have booked their places in the quarter final of the FA Cup and will find out their fate in Wednesday night’s draw.

Three more sides, potentially including Spurs, Leicester and Man City, will join them tonight, with Derby and Manchester United set to face off on Thursday.

Chelsea overcame Premier League leaders Liverpool 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the last eight.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup quarter final draw is scheduled for Wednesday March 4.

It will take place following Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City’s fifth round tie at Hillsborough.

The draw should start at around 9.50pm, although it could be delayed if the match goes to extra-time or penalties.

How can I watch it?

The match and the draw are being broadcasted live on BBC One.

Viewers can also watch live on BBC iPlayer, either via the app or online.

Coverage of the game starts at 7.30pm, with the draw provisionally set for around 9.50pm.

Which teams have already qualified?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Sheffield United have already booked their place in the last eight.

Premier League sides Leicester, Manchester City, Tottenham, Norwich and Manchester United could join them this week, while Birmingham, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are the remaining Championship outfits.

What numbers are the teams?

The draw numbers are as follows:

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City

8 Arsenal

Who is hosting the draw?

The draw will be conducted live by Chris Waddle and Martin Keown, and hosted by Mark Chapman. Waddle’s former club Newcastle reached the quarter final for the first time since 2006 after their 3-2 win over West Brom in midweek.

Keown won the FA Cup three times with Arsenal, in 1998, 2002 and 2004.