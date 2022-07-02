Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked to be allowed to leave if a Champions League club makes an offer to sign him this summer.

The 37-year-old is the all-time top scorer in European football’s top club competition with 140 goals.

But the Red Devils won’t be competing in the tournament next season, after finishing sixth in the Premier League in 2021/22.

According to the Times (opens in new tab), Ronaldo has requested that the club don’t stand in his way if a satisfactory offer comes in for him during the current transfer window.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Portugal star wants to be competing in the Champions League football for the rest of his career, having featured in 19 consecutive campaigns since leaving Sporting CP for Old Trafford in 2003.

Ronaldo believes he can continue to compete at the very top level for another “three or four years” and doesn’t want to play Europa League football next term.

He returned to United for a second spell last summer after three years with Juventus, and has one more year left on his deal at Old Trafford.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese forward was the Red Devils’ top scorer in 2021/22 with 24 goals in all competitions, including six in six Champions League games.

However, a sixth-place finish was the result of a disappointing league campaign and resulted in speculation about Ronaldo’s future.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are among the clubs to have been linked with the striker this summer.

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.