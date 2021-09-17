Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona target Paul Pogba on a free transfer

Barcelona hope to tempt Paul Pogba into joining the club on a free transfer next summer, when his Manchester United contract expires.

According to Fichajes, Barca president Joan Laporta has already spoken to Pogba’s agent about the possibility of convincing the midfielder to move to the Nou Camp.

Mino Raiola, who also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, is expecting a bidding war for the French international.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are known to be monitoring Pogba’s situation closely as he enters the final months of his current deal.

Now it appears that Barcelona are ready to enter the race for his signature after a series of cutbacks and player sales, including the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Depending on how the rest of the season goes with Man United, Pogba could still choose to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

With the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to challenge for major honours.

Pogba has impressed with his vision and creativity in the opening weeks, registering seven assists in just four Premier League games.

Such contributions have served as a timely reminder of his undoubted ability after a run of indifferent form over the last couple of years.

Pogba has often divided opinion since returning to Man United in August 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89.3million.

Dominant and decisive for France as they won the World Cup, he has sometimes flattered to deceive for the Red Devils.

This hasn’t been helped by the uncertainty surrounding the club and the lack of clear planning in terms of recruitment and playing style.

A positive start to the current season was undermined by a shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in United’s first game of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.