Manchester United transfer news: Five players vulnerable to January sale

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sell at least five players when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

The Manchester United manager is starting to come under pressure after a poor start to the season.

The Red Devils are already five points off the pace in the Premier League title race ahead of Sunday's showdown with arch-rivals Liverpool.

A 4-2 loss to Leicester on Saturday means United have now gone three games without a win in the top flight.

They have also been eliminated from the League Cup and are up against it to qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

With one win and one loss to their name so far, United face a crunch clash with Atalanta on Wednesday.

Solskjaer is said to have two games to save his job, but he is already starting to look ahead to January.

The Norwegian has a star-studded squad at his disposal but keeping everyone happy has proved difficult.

Many United fans want to see the manager make some tough decisions on team selection.

The side that lost to Leicester featured Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba, and United lacked balance as they were comfortably beaten by the Foxes.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer wants to trim his squad in January and several players therefore face uncertain futures.

Donny van de Beek is said to be at the front of the queue to leave having failed to impress Solskjaer during his 18 months at Old Trafford.

United will also listen to offers for Jesse Lingard, whose contract expires next summer, and Phil Jones.

The arrival of Ronaldo and Sancho in the summer has pushed Anthony Martial down the pecking order, and he too could move on.

Victor Lindelof is also cited as a player who could leave, despite the fact he is currently the third-choice centre-back behind Varane and Harry Maguire.

It is hard to see United selling the Swede in January, but the four other players may well be on the verge of seeking pastures new.

