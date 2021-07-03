Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils fully focused on Raphael Varane

Manchester United are fully focused on signing Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the acquisition of Jadon Sancho, a long-term transfer target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now ready to turn his attention to his team's defence, with Varane having emerged as United's primary target.

The France international, whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2022, is said to be keen on a new challenge after a decade in Spain.

A report cited in the Sunday Express suggests United have now dropped their interest in Jules Kounde in order to pursue Varane.

That could be good news for Arsenal and Tottenham, who have both been monitoring Sevilla stopper Kounde.

United have been keeping tabs on a number of defenders in recent months, but they now look set to go all-in for Varane.

It would be a magnificent signing for Solskjaer's side, who finished second in the Premier League last season without ever really getting close to challenging for the title.

The Norwegian manager remains a popular figure among the club's supporters, but a failure to win silverware in 2021/22 could bring the curtain down on his tenure at Old Trafford.

The signing of Sancho, which has not yet officially been completed, is a step in the right direction.

United will want to complete their business early in the window, and Varane does appear to be open to a move to Manchester.

A partnership of the Frenchman and Harry Maguire at centre-back would arguably be the best in the Premier League - and perhaps one capable of bringing the title back to Old Trafford.

United conceded 44 goals last term - only the fifth-best defensive record in the division.

Tightening up at the back is a necessity if Solskjaer's side are to finish on top of the pile in the upcoming campaign.

Varane knows what it takes to win the biggest prizes and would be a fantastic addition to the United squad.

