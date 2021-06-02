Netherlands v Scotland live stream: How to watch the international friendly wherever you are in the world

Netherlands v Scotland live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 2 June, 7.45pm BST

Scotland’s first major tournament appearance in 23 years is just days away and to prepare they have lined up two friendly games, firstly against the Netherlands.

Anticipation is building for the Tartan Army’s return to the big time for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

Steve Clarke’s side face a stern test against a talented Dutch side at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal before their final warm-up game against Luxembourg four days later.

During the March international break, the Scots drew with Israel and Austria and beat the Faroe Islands 4-0, while the Dutch beat Gibraltar and Latvia but fell to a 4-2 defeat against Turkey.

It’s not a fixture that will bring back fond memories for Scotland fans, as the Netherlands have won the last four meetings between the teams by an aggregate score of 11-0, most recently a 1-0 friendly win in Aberdeen in 2017.

However, the Dutch have a surprisingly poor friendly record, winning just one of their last six.

Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 14 in Glasgow, before facing England on June 18 and Croatia on June 22 in Group D.

The Netherlands are in Group C and will face a final warm-up game against Georgia before taking on Ukraine on June 13, Austria on June 17 and North Macedonia on June 21.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

