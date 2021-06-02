PFA Player of the Year 2021 Awards nominations: Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes up for men's top prize

The PFA Player of the Year 2021 Award nominations have been revealed, with Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes all up for the top men's prize.

The announcement also includes the nominations for the women's prize, as well as the best young players and team of the season for both men and women.

Four of the six nominated top men's players ply their trade for Premier League champions Manchester City, with Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden also on the shortlist. The latter has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award, alongside five other English players - a testament to the quality of tyros breaking through at top clubs.

Here's a rundown of the nominees...

Men's Player of the Year nominees

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Men's Young Player of the Year nominees

(Image credit: PA Images)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Women's Player of the Year Award nominees

(Image credit: PA Images)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Chloe kelly (Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Sam Mewis (Manchester City)

Women's Young Player of the Year nominees

(Image credit: PA Images)

Ebony Salmon (Bristol City)

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Lauren James (Manchester United)

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

EFL Team of the Year

The men's EFL Team of the Year selections will be announced earlier, on Thursday June 3 at the following times:

League Two (12pm)

League One (2.30pm)

Championship (5pm)

Premier League and WSL Team of the Year

The men and women's respective top-flight Teams of the Year will also be announced earlier, on Friday June 4 at the following times:

WSL Team of the Year (12pm)

Premier League PFA Team of the Year (5pm)

