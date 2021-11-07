Ralf Rangnick interested in Manchester United job if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked - report

Manchester United will consider appointing Ralf Rangnick as their manager if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked, according to reports.

The Norwegian is under huge pressure following his team's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

United were outthought, outfought and outclassed by their local rivals and are now nine points adrift of top spot in the Premier League.

Solskjaer survived last month's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool and then oversaw positive results against Tottenham and Atalanta.

But the nature of the loss to City, in which United barely laid a glove on Pep Guardiola's side, will leave Solskjaer worried going into the international break.

The 48-year-old insisted after the match that he can still turn United's season around.

But it would not be a surprise if the former Molde manager found himself out of a job over the next fortnight.

Reports suggest United have already begun to run the rule of possible successors to Solskjaer.

According to the prominent Bild journalist Christian Falk, Rangnick would be interested in taking the reins at Old Trafford.

A distinguished figure within German football, Rangnick helped to popularise the gegenpressing tactic which is so common at the highest level of the modern game.

Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann are among those who credit Rangnick as a major influence on their coaching careers.

The 63-year-old is perhaps most well known for his role within the Red Bull network.

He first served as the director of football at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, and later had two spells as manager of the latter club.

Rangnick currently works as the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow but would be interested in a role at United.

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will survive this latest slump, but it is becoming increasingly hard to envisage the Norwegian seeing out the season at Old Trafford.

