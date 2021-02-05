Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 6 February, 8.15pm GMT

Swansea and Norwich will be looking to continue their respective promotion pushes when they meet in this weekend’s Friday night fixture in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side lead the way in the second tier, as the Canaries seek an immediate return to the Premier League. Victory on Friday would move them eight points clear of third place, whereas defeat would see Swansea close the gap to just two points - while also having a game in hand on the current leaders.

It is therefore not an exaggeration to say that Friday’s encounter at the Liberty Stadium could go a long way to defining Norwich’s season. Having been held to goalless draws in their last two matches, Farke’s side will need to put in an improved performance if they are to collect maximum points from their trip to Wales.

Swansea head into this clash on a seven-match unbeaten run, as Steve Cooper’s side eye a top-two finish. Brentford’s brilliant form means they are the team in second right now, but the Swans will climb into the automatic promotion places with victory over Norwich. No team in the division has conceded fewer goals than Swansea’s 15 this term, which bodes well for a game against opponents who are without a goal in their last two matches.

Kyle Naughton is available again for Swansea after serving a one-match ban, but the full-back could be left out if Cooper opts to stick with the same starting XI that brought his team that victory over Rotherham. Jordan Morris and Morgan Whittaker arrived at the Liberty Stadium in January and both could appear off the bench on Friday. However, the Swans will again have to make do without Steven Benda and Liam Cullen.

Emiliano Buendia is out for Norwich, but the playmaker will be back from suspension for next weekend’s clash with Stoke. Kenny McLean, Kieran Dowell and Onel Hernandez are among those who will hope to come into Farke’s starting line-up, but Jordan Hugill and Sam Byram are still on the treatment table. Michael McGovern, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

