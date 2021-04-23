Tottenham transfer news: Spurs face fresh competition for Norwich full-back Max Aarons

West Ham have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Norwich full-back Max Aarons, according to reports.

Aarons was linked with a move away from Carrow Road following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League last term.

However, Daniel Farke’s side were able to keep hold of the defender despite links with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

They also resisted interest in the 21-year-old during the January transfer window, believing Aarons to be integral to their promotion push in the Championship.

Norwich secured a return to the top flight earlier this week and are on course to win the second-tier title in the coming weeks.

Farke’s side are five points clear of second-placed Watford with three games remaining for each team.

Aarons, a right-back by trade who can also play on the left-hand side of the defence, is under contract at Norwich until 2024.

The Canaries would no doubt love to keep hold of him for another season, but the club reportedly promised him he could leave this summer.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Aarons for some time, and The Independent writes that West Ham have now joined their London rivals in the race.

David Moyes’ men are seeking to upset the odds by qualifying for the Champions League this term.

West Ham are outside the top four on goal difference alone ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with Chelsea.

Aarons is valued at around £30m and Moyes believes he would represent an excellent signing for the Hammers.

Vladimir Coufal has impressed at right-back and right wing-back for West Ham this season, but the east Londoners appear keen to increase competition for places in defence.

Aarons would prefer to stay in the south of England than move north, a preference which ended Everton’s interest in the youngster.

It is not yet clear whether Barcelona or Bayern will renew their interest in the England Under-21 international, who has yet to make his senior debut for his country.

