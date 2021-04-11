West Ham United v Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

West Ham United v Leicester City live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 11 April, 2.05pm BST

West Ham will be looking to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League when they take on Leicester on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side occupy the final Champions League qualification spot going into the weekend. The Hammers took full advantage of slip-ups by Chelsea and Tottenham last weekend, racing into a three-goal lead against Wolves and ultimately securing a 3-2 victory at Molineux. Jesse Lingard was again the star of the show, and it has been no surprise to see reports this week linking him with a permanent move to the London Stadium in the summer.

Unlike many of their rivals for a top-four finish, West Ham are under no pressure going into the final eight matches of the campaign. No one expected Moyes’ men to be this high up the table at the business end of the season, and anything they achieve from here will be a bonus. That could work in West Ham’s favour, although they remain outsiders for Champions League qualification despite their lofty position.

Leicester are not yet certain of a top-four finish themselves, having suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester City last time out. The third-placed Foxes have a five-point lead over Chelsea as things stand, but a late-season collapse in 2019/20 will be playing on the minds of the club’s supporters. Leicester fans will hope the players are not of the same mindset, as they seek to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since their title-winning season.

West Ham will be without Declan Rice for a few weeks, but the England international is expected to be available again before the end of the season. Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, Michail Antonio and Darren Randolph are also on the treatment table.

Leicester will again have to make do without Harvey Barnes, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Cengiz Under and Wes Morgan.

Kick-off is at 2.05pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester City v Man City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.