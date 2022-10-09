Everton vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Everton vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Sunday 9 October, 7pm BST

Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a 6-3 defeat by Manchester City last weekend. That result at the Etihad Stadium represented an emphatic end to United’s four-match winning run, in which they had beaten Arsenal and Liverpool among others. The Red Devils have shown clear signs of improvement since they began the campaign with back-to-back losses to Brighton and Brentford, but the gulf in class in the Manchester derby demonstrated that there is still a long way to go at Old Trafford.

United did at least return to winning ways on Thursday night, although the 3-2 triumph over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League was not as comfortable as it should have been. United will certainly need to be more focused if they are to emerge triumphant at Goodison Park, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat towards the end of 2021/22.

Everton are on a good run of form after consecutive victories over West Ham and Southampton. Frank Lampard’s side drew four matches on the bounce before that, which means they head into the weekend on a six-game unbeaten run stretching back to August.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature in some capacity.

Manchester United will have to make do without Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams.

Form

Everton: WWDDD

Manchester United: LWWWW

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Everton vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Everton vs Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park.

Other games

This is the penultimate match of the Premier League weekend, and the only one taking place in this timeslot.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7pm BST on Sunday 9 October and it is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.