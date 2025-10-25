Is Chelsea vs Sunderland on TV? Live streams, preview, how to watch 3pm kick-off

Watch Chelsea vs Sunderland as the Black Cats look to continue their fine Premier League start, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Chelsea vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday, 25 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

Since losing at home to Brighton & Hove Albion a month ago, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have become as familiar with winning as red cards.

After four victories on the bounce in the Premier League and Champions League, the Blues are red-hot favourites against the Black Cats on Saturday.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Chelsea vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Chelsea vs Sunderland in the US

Chelsea vs Sunderland is one of this week's games available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Chelsea vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Sunderland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Sunderland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Chelsea's red cards have threatened to derail their progress in combination with a spate of injuries, but if their recent run is any indication then they've done no harm at all.

Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto and Robert Sanchez account for three of the ten red cards brandished in the Premier League this season but it's illness and competition for places that threatens to keep them out of the side on this occasion.

The Blues' well documented injury issues have been admirably compensated for by players coming in and contributing to an uptick in fortunes.

Sunderland have emphatically bucked the trend. The last six teams promoted to the Championship were all relegated immediately but Sunderland, last season's play-off winners, start Saturday's match level on points with Chelsea.

Regis Le Bris has nailed it so far this season and the Black Cats sit in seventh place. Their success has been built on defensive foundations; only Arsenal have conceded fewer goals.

Operating either side of an impressive back line that has in its ranks a genuine break-out star in the shape of Nordi Makuele, goalkeeper Robin Roefs and midfielder Granit Xhaka are a big part of the difference between Sunderland and the promoted teams before them.

Roefs and Xhaka were very different acquisitions. The 22-year-old goalkeeper was brought in with barely a season's worth of league appearances under his belt for NEC in the Eredivisie. Xhaka, now 33, has proved a captaincy masterstroke.

The slight fly in the ointment in the context of this meeting is that Sunderland's only away win this season was against Nottingham Forest at the end of September, which really was taking candy from a baby.

This fixture was last played in May 2017, when Antonio Conte's already-crowned champions Chelsea spanked relegated Sunderland 5-1 despite conceding inside the first five minutes.

Goals from Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro, and a brace from Michy Batshuayi, restored the party atmosphere in west London.

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

Sunderland need to get their noses in front and stay there for a while to quieten the in-form Blues but we expect Maresca's men to be too hot to handle.