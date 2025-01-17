Arsenal vs Aston Villa live streams: How to watch online, on TV, and from anywhere

Last time out at the Emirates

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa today as the Gunners face a tough test of their Premier League title credentials with a visit from the Villains at the Emirates.

Villa produced a stunning performance at the Emirates last year, with their 2-0 victory denting Arsenal’s title hopes. Will the same thing happen this season?

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Arsenal vs Aston Villa Date: Saturday, January 17

• Arsenal vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET

• Arsenal vs Aston Villa Venue: The Emirates, London

• Arsenal vs Aston Villa TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the US

Fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel that's part of the NBC stable.

There's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa online, you'll need a cord-cutting service, which effectively gives you cable TV but in a streaming package.

There are numerous providers these days, but Sling TV and Fubo are two of the best options.

USA Network comes on Sling's Blue package, which is normally $50.99 a month but is discounted to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo, meanwhile, is pricier still at $79.99 a month but you do have the option of a free trial.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in Canada? Canadians can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Preview

Mikel Arteta has faced plenty of criticism in recent weeks due to Arsenal’s functional style of play and reliance on set pieces. But after securing a vital 2-1 over bitter rivals Tottenham, the Gunners are just four points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit having played one game more.

Arsenal fans will be hoping victory in the North London derby can act as a catalyst as they attempt to chase down the Reds and win a first league title since 2004. To achieve that they’ll need the whole team to pull together, especially during a period where they are missing the influential Bukayo Saka due to injury.

After back-to-back wins, Aston Villa are looking to kick on and fight their way into the top four. Unai Emery’s side have been inconsistent for much of the season but at their best have the ability to beat the best sides in Europe.

However, they have struggled away from home domestically, losing by three goals at Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham.