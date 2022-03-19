Aston Villa v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Arsenal live stream, Saturday 19 March, 12.30pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat by Liverpool when they visit Aston Villa on Sunday.

Mikel Arterta’s men were the better team in the first half of Wednesday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, but a failure to turn possession into chances ultimately proved costly. Liverpool were much more decisive in the final third, as goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino brought them a win that has blown the Premier League title race wide open again.

As for Arsenal, this was a reminder both of the strides they have made under Arteta and the work that is still to be done. The Gunners were more than a match for Liverpool for much of the match, but they were ultimately beaten by a more mature, streetwise side.

It is vital that Arsenal bounce back as quickly as possible. Prior to the loss to Liverpool, the north Londoners won five league games in a row. They remain fourth in the table despite having played fewer matches than their rivals for the final Champions League spot. Arsenal’s fate remains in their own hands.

Aston Villa were also beaten in their last encounter, but Steven Gerrard’s side are still in a good place right now. Three wins in their previous three games lifted Villa into the top half of the table, where they will hope to remain for the rest of the campaign.

Gerrard will have to make do without Marvelous Nakamba and Lucas Digne for the visit of the Gunners, but Calum Chambers is expected to be available. Douglas Luiz will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Arteta stating on Friday that the club is not willing to rush the Japan international back from a calf issue.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 19 March, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

