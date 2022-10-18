Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Tuesday 18 October, 7.30pm BST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered.

Roberto De Zerbi's side will be looking to return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat by Brentford (opens in new tab) on Friday. Brighton (opens in new tab) are now without a victory in their last three games, while only one of their last five outings has ended with the Seagulls collecting all three points.

As a result of their dip in form, Brighton have dropped to seventh in the standings, but a win here would move them up to fifth - at least until Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Newcastle (opens in new tab) play again on Wednesday. Albion have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of De Zerbi's three matches in charge, so there is room for improvement defensively.

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) suffered their seventh defeat of the campaign on Saturday, going down 1-0 to Wolves (opens in new tab) at Molineux. Steve Cooper's side returned to the foot of the table after Leicester (opens in new tab) drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace (opens in new tab), with a four-point margin separating them from 17th.

Cooper was backed with a new contract earlier this month, but he will still come under pressure unless results improve soon. As a consequence of their poor start, Forest are odds-on favourites for relegation.

Brighton will have to make do without Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma and Enock Mwepu for the visit of Cooper's men.

Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Omar Richards, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate. Serge Aurier requires a late fitness test and Lewis O'Brien will also be checked after illness, while Renan Lodi is a doubt.

Form

Brighton: LLDWL

Nottingham Forest: LDLLL

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest live stream will be played at the Amex Stadium.

Other games

Crystal Palace vs Wolves will also take place on Tuesday night.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 18 October and it is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.