Crystal Palace v Norwich City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Norwich City live stream, Tuesday 28 December, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back from defeat on Boxing Day when they host Norwich on Tuesday.

Palace tried to have their match with Tottenham postponed after a bout of Covid-19 cases in the camp. Patrick Vieira was among those unable to travel to north London, but the game went ahead as planned and Palace only needed to make one change to their starting XI.

It was a tough afternoon for the Eagles, who were led on the touchline by Osian Roberts. They started brightly but conceded two quick-fire goals in the first half, before Wilfried Zaha was shown a red card for a second bookable offence. From there a comeback always looked improbable, and Palace duly slipped to a 3-0 defeat.

That means they have now won only one of their last seven outings, although a home game against Norwich gives Palace a chance to get back on track. The Canaries have a poor record at Selhurst Park, from where they have not emerged victorious since May 1996.

Dean Smith's side were thumped 5-0 by Arsenal last time out. The Gunners have been playing some fantastic football of late, but the manner of the defeat underlined how much work there is to do at Carrow Road.

Norwich are in danger of becoming cut adrift at the bottom: while they're only three points behind 17th place, the Canaries have played as many as three more games than some of their relegation rivals.

Ebere Eze, Vicente Guiata, Christian Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne and Michael Olise were all absent from the matchday squad on Sunday and could miss out again. Zaha will serve a one-game ban, while James McArthur is injured.

Norwich will have to make do without Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Tim Krul and Mathias Normann. Milot Rashica and Lukas Rupp are doubts.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 28 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.



